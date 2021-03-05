Fraught with danger

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nikhila Alex, a young girl, plans to poison her stepfather David who kicked her mother to death. The same night David steals a suitcase from a person whom he encounters in a bar. Nikhila’s boyfriend Atul tries to foil her plans and eventually gets killed. What if the man David sees at the bar happens to be a psychotic person and all their lives get embroiled in the dangerous events that follow? Pathanamthitta native Aswin Radhakrishan’s short film ‘Yadhrishika Sambhavangal’ (coincidences) has enough elements to keep the viewers glued to the edge of their seat.

“The characters in the short film have stories in their past and future. But, we have just shown what happens to them on one fateful night and how the events affect their life. The characters happen to be at the same place and their lives get interconnected.

It is like reading a particular portion of a novel,” says Aswin. The youngster adds that coincidence itself is the base of the universe and that’s the theme he has attempted to incorporate in the film. Aswin has always been a fan of nonlinear narratives and treated his short film in the same way.

“I love movies with a hyperlinked structure. So I wanted to experiment with the same in my work and the script was written accordingly. It could be only narrated in a nonlinear pattern to make it intriguing. There is a scene where David is shocked to see a pair of hands inside the briefcase. Someone told me about this incident and that was the inspiration which prompted me to start writing,” adds Aswin.

Shyam Mohan M, Mrinalini Susan George, Sunil Meleppurath, and Arun Punalur formed the main cast. Sachin Satheesh handled the camera, Joby M Jose helmed the editing and Lalkrishna did the music. Aswin is happy about the response he has been getting for the short.

“A lot of people have messaged me saying the production quality is quite good. I’m happy that the film has managed to keep the viewers engaged. Some of my friends have pointed out a few loopholes which I will be sure to rectify in the next project.”

‘Yadhrishika Sambhavangal’ was shot in Pathanamthitta over three days. Aswin, who has worked as an assistant director in the movie ‘Mera Naam Shaji’, is currently scripting a movie with his friends which he wishes to direct this year. “It is a political satire. I need to start meeting producers once the script is completed. If that doesn’t work out, I wish to release it as an independent movie.”