STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fraught with danger

Aswin Radhakrishan’s thriller short film ‘Yadhrishika Sambhavangal’  keeps the viewers glued to the edge of their seat with its nonlinear narrative

Published: 05th March 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nikhila Alex, a young girl, plans to poison her stepfather David who kicked her mother to death. The same night David steals a suitcase from a person whom he encounters in a bar. Nikhila’s boyfriend Atul tries to foil her plans and eventually gets killed. What if the man David sees at the bar happens to be a psychotic person and all their lives get embroiled in the dangerous events that follow? Pathanamthitta native Aswin Radhakrishan’s short film ‘Yadhrishika Sambhavangal’ (coincidences) has enough elements to keep the viewers glued to the edge of their seat.

“The characters in the short film have stories in their past and future. But, we have just shown what happens to them on one fateful night and how the events affect their life. The characters happen to be at the same place and their lives get interconnected.

It is like reading a particular portion of a novel,” says Aswin. The youngster adds that coincidence itself is the base of the universe and that’s the theme he has attempted to incorporate in the film. Aswin has always been a fan of nonlinear narratives and treated his short film in the same way.

“I love movies with a hyperlinked structure. So I wanted to experiment with the same in my work and the script was written accordingly. It could be only narrated in a nonlinear pattern to make it intriguing. There is a scene where David is shocked to see a pair of hands inside the briefcase. Someone told me about this incident and that was the inspiration which prompted me to start writing,” adds Aswin.

Shyam Mohan M, Mrinalini Susan George, Sunil Meleppurath, and Arun Punalur formed the main cast. Sachin Satheesh handled the camera, Joby M Jose helmed the editing and Lalkrishna did the music. Aswin is happy about the response he has been getting for the short.

“A lot of people have messaged me saying the production quality is quite good. I’m happy that the film has managed to keep the viewers engaged. Some of my friends have pointed out a few loopholes which I will be sure to rectify in the next project.”

‘Yadhrishika Sambhavangal’ was shot in Pathanamthitta over three days. Aswin, who has worked as an assistant director in the movie ‘Mera Naam Shaji’, is currently scripting a movie with his friends which he wishes to direct this year. “It is a political satire. I need to start meeting producers once the script is completed. If that doesn’t work out, I wish to release it as an independent movie.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp