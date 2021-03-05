KTM virtual meet to conclude amid hopes of reviving travel

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Featuring 700 buyers and facilitating an array of online meetings for them with the exhibitors, a virtual edition of the five-day Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) will conclude on Friday, proving that tourism can play the lead role in rejuvenating the post-Covid economy.Responses from delegates reinforce the interest that international stakeholders have in Kerala’s tourism even as the emphasis is on domestic travel, according to KTM Society which is organising the online event that seeks to revitalise the state’s travel sector amid a new world order following last year’s outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

At Friday’s valedictory function, Kerala Tourism principal secretary Rani George will be the chief guest. The session will be presided over by Baby Mathew Somatheeram, president of KTM Society, which is the country’s biggest organisation on travel.

Kerala Tourism director V R Krishna Teja will deliver the keynote address. KTM’s past presidents Abraham George, Jose Dominic, E M Najeeb and Riaz Ahmed will speak. KTM Society secretary Jose Pradeep will deliver the welcome speech and vice president S Swaminathan will propose thanks.

The virtual KTM will continue for the public from March 5 to 10, enabling them to access the proceedings and discuss with the sellers after signing up at https://www.keralatravelmart.org/GuestSignUp. This facility will give an added boost to Kerala’s tourism by letting the world know more about the attractions of the industry in the state, Baby Mathew said.