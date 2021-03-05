STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old-world charm comes alive in Chendamangalam

According to him, the nine rooms have been allocated to nine persons engaged in traditional crafts like pottery, handloom, temple art and artefacts.

The renovated peedika located near the Paliam gate of the Shiva Temple was inaugurated on Thursday

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Muziris Heritage Project at Chendamangalam panchayat, various monuments of historical importance associated with the Paliath Achans, who were prime ministers to the Kochi Kings, are being renovated and restored. One monument that has been breathed life into, is the ‘peedika’ (shop) located near the Paliam gate of the Shiva Temple. Unlike the shutters made of corrugated iron, the ‘shopping complex’ here looks frozen in time. The wooden door panels, secured with a long iron rod and the long veranda with individual steps to each shop takes a visitor back.

“No changes have been made in the make of the building and the shops,” said Krishnabalan Paliath, manager, Paliam Group Devaswom Trust. Nine shops were renovated as per the agreement between the Paliam family and the state government. The 300-year-old structure had catered to traditional trade. According to him, the nine rooms have been allocated to nine persons engaged in traditional crafts like pottery, handloom, temple art and artefacts.

“Renovating and preserving a historical structure is imperative. The shops here were given to the craftsmen free of rent,” said Krishnabalan. He said, “Craftsmen need to pay the electricity and water bills. The rent agreement is for 11 months.” According to Naushad P M, MD, Muziris Heritage Project, the other ongoing projects are the renovation of the oottupura and the nalukettu. “Once these are completed, the place will become a major tourist hub,” he said.

The peedikas were renovated for Rs 54 lakh. “The renovation of the oottupura, where traditional temple dance forms will be presented, cost I2 crore,” he added. Besides refurbishing monuments, the aim behind renting out the shop space to experts is to preserve traditional crafts, said Naushad.

