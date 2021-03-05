STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With flying colours

Around 100 paintings, rendered by adolescent girls belonging to the Women and Children’s Home and Mahila Shiksha Kendra are on display at Alliance Française de Trivandrum

Published: 05th March 2021

Photos: Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Walking into the gallery at Alliance Française de Trivandrum in Thiruvananthapuram, one is greeted with splendid drawings of Krishna and Radha, the Eiffel Tower and Gautama Buddha, among others. Around 100 paintings, rendered by girls aged between 12 and 18 belonging to the Women and Children’s Home and Mahila Shiksha Kendra, adorn the walls of the gallery as part of the ‘Wings...If I have’ exhibition being conducted in association with Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society (KMSS).

A majority of the adolescent girls, whose works are on display, belong to marginalised sections and have faced abuse at home. According to Asha P P, state consultant, KMSS, the exhibition is to help these children express themselves through art and build confidence to face a brave new future. “The girls spend their formative years at the institutions. They face a lot of trauma due to the ordeal they have undergone. It is important that they overcome this.

Indulging in creative activities is one way to foster change and keep them engaged. Many are naturally gifted, but some have attempted painting for the first time,” says Asha. The paintings are done in acrylic paints, pencil, ink and mixed media. Eva Martin, director,  Alliance Française de Trivandrum, says the exhibition  is an attempt to provide a space to showcase the  girls’ creativity.

“It is important to nurture confidence in these young women. The stigma needs to be eradicated. It was one of our former colleagues who suggested the idea and we got excited about it,” she says.The children are given training on painting, drawing, music, art and craft. “During lockdown, we encouraged them to draw and paint. Indulging in art is a perfect distraction.

They were thrilled at the idea of exhibiting their works and showcasing them to the outside world. Seeing their signature on the paintings gives them a sense of identity,” adds Asha. “The name of the exhibition was also coined to instil positivity. Some of the children are interacting with the visitors with pride. Some of the paintings have already been sold, the proceeds will be given to the artist. This enterprise has boosted their confidence. We wish to associate with KMSS for more such ventures,” says Eva. The exhibition will conclude on March 8.

