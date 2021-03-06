Fair Pharma owner T A Majeed dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: T A Majeed, 82, known as Fair Pharma Majeed, who had stirred up a controversy by claiming to have developed an ayurvedic cure for AIDS, died at his residence at Pottakuzhy here on Friday. Majeed who started his career as a mining engineer at Kerala Ceramics in Kundara, Kollam, launched Fair Pharma, a firm manufacturing ayurvedic medicines in 1973.

In 1989, he claimed to have developed a cure for the dreaded AIDS. His claims of curing AIDS patients were disputed by state drugs controller who cancelled his licence. In 2001, the High Court restrained Majeed from manufacturing and marketing the drug, based on a public interest litigation.He is survived by wife Shameema and children Shamshad, Asif, Sabnam and Najla. The burial will be held at SRM Road Thottathumpady Khabaristan at 3.30pm on Saturday.