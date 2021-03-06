STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi's shooting stars hit bull’s-eye

Though India’s only individual Olympic Gold came in the shooting discipline triggering popularity for the same in the country, shooting is still considered a niche in Kerala.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Left to right: Nivin Antony, Amal Mathew, Akhil M S, Tiruvaipati Dilip Kumar  and Arun Sebastian

Left to right: Nivin Antony, Amal Mathew, Akhil M S, Tiruvaipati Dilip Kumar  and Arun Sebastian

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though India’s only individual Olympic Gold came in the shooting discipline triggering popularity for the same in the country, shooting is still considered a niche in Kerala. Ernakulam-based coach Akhil M S is trying to change that as five of his wards finished with medals at the recently concluded 53rd Kerala State Shooting Championship.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 and limited time to train, Akhil helped his shooters to strike it rich at the championship where top shooters from the state converge. “Shooters from Ernakulam had one of the best returns in the recently concluded championship and that’s a good sign for the future. Due to the pandemic, I could only train five shooters unlike the usual 20 to 25 shooters. But they have done a great job. Shooting is not something that comes to the public eye a lot and hopefully, this will bring some support and encouragement to the fraternity and the shooters from the district,” said Akhil who is the range officer and coach at the Ernakulam Rifle Association.

Ashuthosh Prem Kamath picked up three gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol event (Youth, Junior and Senior) while Dilip Kumar bagged a gold (10m Peep sight Air Rifle NR) and a silver (10m Peep Sight Air Rifle ISSF). Arun Sebastian won gold in the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle junior men’s category and young Amal Mathew finished with a bronze in the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle (ISSF) youth men individual event.

The team consisting of Dilip, Nivin Antony and Arun Sebastian also won gold for the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle (NR) senior men team event and silver medal for 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle (ISSF) senior men team event.

“Akhil sir is very sincere and dedicated to his students. His method of teaching techniques is incredible. For any shooter, coming into this sport requires a lot of investment. Winning medals is rewarding and our coach has helped us a lot in this regard,” said Ashuthosh. These shooters have been training at the shooting range inside the Regional Sports Centre and for most of them, success at the state level is something new.

“Due to the restrictions and challenges brought about by Covid, it was tough to prepare for such a major championship. But the coach helped us with his experience and for a lot of us, it is the first time we are winning medals at the state level. Let’s hope it is a sign of better things to come,” said Dilip.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp