Kochi's shooting stars hit bull’s-eye

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though India’s only individual Olympic Gold came in the shooting discipline triggering popularity for the same in the country, shooting is still considered a niche in Kerala. Ernakulam-based coach Akhil M S is trying to change that as five of his wards finished with medals at the recently concluded 53rd Kerala State Shooting Championship.

Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 and limited time to train, Akhil helped his shooters to strike it rich at the championship where top shooters from the state converge. “Shooters from Ernakulam had one of the best returns in the recently concluded championship and that’s a good sign for the future. Due to the pandemic, I could only train five shooters unlike the usual 20 to 25 shooters. But they have done a great job. Shooting is not something that comes to the public eye a lot and hopefully, this will bring some support and encouragement to the fraternity and the shooters from the district,” said Akhil who is the range officer and coach at the Ernakulam Rifle Association.

Ashuthosh Prem Kamath picked up three gold medals in the 10m Air Pistol event (Youth, Junior and Senior) while Dilip Kumar bagged a gold (10m Peep sight Air Rifle NR) and a silver (10m Peep Sight Air Rifle ISSF). Arun Sebastian won gold in the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle junior men’s category and young Amal Mathew finished with a bronze in the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle (ISSF) youth men individual event.

The team consisting of Dilip, Nivin Antony and Arun Sebastian also won gold for the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle (NR) senior men team event and silver medal for 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle (ISSF) senior men team event.

“Akhil sir is very sincere and dedicated to his students. His method of teaching techniques is incredible. For any shooter, coming into this sport requires a lot of investment. Winning medals is rewarding and our coach has helped us a lot in this regard,” said Ashuthosh. These shooters have been training at the shooting range inside the Regional Sports Centre and for most of them, success at the state level is something new.

“Due to the restrictions and challenges brought about by Covid, it was tough to prepare for such a major championship. But the coach helped us with his experience and for a lot of us, it is the first time we are winning medals at the state level. Let’s hope it is a sign of better things to come,” said Dilip.