Kumbalam-Thevara bridge project in troubled waters

For more than a decade, residents of Kumbalam, a pristine islet on the southern tip of Kochi,  have been demanding road connectivity to the mainland.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

A passenger boat goes in the direction of Kumbalam from the Thevara boat jetty in Kochi. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kumbalam-Thevara bridge project which got budgetary allocation from the state government in 2016 is yet to take off. Although the PWD Bridges Section, the implementing agency, completed soil testing and social impact study, opposition from the Inland Waterways Authority of India over the depth of National Waterway 3 continues to delay the project

For more than a decade, residents of Kumbalam, a pristine islet on the southern tip of Kochi,  have been demanding road connectivity to the mainland. A bridge over National Waterway III connecting Kumbalam to Thevara would not only promise development but also tap the tourism potential of the islet. Despite being just 4km away from the city, residents have to commute 16 to 18km on the busiest Aroor-Edappally stretch on NH 66 and cross four traffic signals to reach Kochi.

Though Kumbalam Residents Association presented a memorandum in 2012 by explaining down their struggles to the government, nothing has materialised. In 2016, the Kumbalam-Thevara bridge project received a push as the state government included it in the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects and assigned the PWD Bridges Section as the implementing agency. KIIFB sanctioned an amount of Rs 97.45 crore for the project. As per the initial proposal, the project was expected to be completed within 36 months.

However, the stiff opposition from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) saying the depth of the waterway would be reduced if the bridge comes up has hindered the project.“We have completed all technical formalities of the project and wrapped up the social impact study as well. As the initial design would affect more than 30 families in Thevara, we lowered the height of the bridge landing in Thevara. However, as the bridge passes over the National Waterway, we need to get approval from IWAI for construction. As the barges will move through the middle part of the bridge, the agency has raised its apprehension about the height of the bridge,” said M Swaraj, MLA.

According to him, IWAI reported that the middle part of the stretch does not have enough depth to move barges and that only the Thevara side has sufficient depth. “The officials have asked us to raise the height of the bridge landing on the Thevara side. After conducting a hydrographic survey, we have found that the depth is quite less on the middle stretch. We have given a proposal to dredge the middle portion of the backwaters to increase the depth for barge movements. When they raised practical difficulties, the KIIFB CEO promised that sufficient allocation for the dredging and maintenance of the waterway stretch for the next five years will be added to the project estimate. Currently, we are awaiting a response from IWAI,” he said.

Once the approval arrives from IWAI, officials plan to start the tendering process. “If the project does not take place in its current form, we may link it with the proposed elevated highway parallel to Pandit Karuppan road mentioned in the last budget. Starting from Kumbalam, the stretch will go all the way to Thevara junction under the proposal,” added Swaraj.

On the other hand, many feel that the apprehensions of Thevara residents should be allayed before going ahead with the project. “Construction of the bridge should only start with the approval of the public, says Rajendran V, a local resident. “Officials are yet to have clarity on the alignment. The proposed bridge has a length of 668.7m and 12m of width. Whereas, the width of the adjoining road is only six metres. They need to build a 12m-wide road at a length of 8m from the landing area of the bridge,” he said.
 

