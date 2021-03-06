Providing call details of cops: HC refers matter to division bench

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Single Judge of the Kerala High Court has referred to a division bench the issue of whether mobile call data records of police officers can be directed to be given to accused in serious offences like Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases.

Justice B Sudheendra Kumar issued the order on a petition from Gokul Raj of Chirayinkeezhu seeking a directive to produce the names of the subscribers, call details and tower location of the mobile phone numbers of some persons including those of excise officers.

But this was objected to by the state, which contended that the investigating agency relied on secret information from public to detect offences under the NDPS Act. The call details of the investigating officer will include the number from which the secret information was received by the officer. There may be rival fractions of drug dealers and mafia. If they get the particulars of the informant, it will endanger the person’s life.

The court observed that if the call details of police officers were to be provided to the accused , there is the chance of details of persons, who give secret information to the police about the offences, leaking out. In that event, the life of the informant will be in peril.