Sarma omitted; P Rajeev to contest from Kalamassery

Vypeen MLA is the only sitting CPM legislator who hasn’t got nod to contest from district; M Swaraj to contest again from Tripunithura

Published: 06th March 2021 05:47 AM

S Sarma and P Rajeev

S Sarma and P Rajeev

By Express News Service

KOCHI: P Rajeev, former Rajya Sabha member, P V Srinijan, son-in-law of former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan, and K N Unnikrishnan, a member of the CPM district committee, are among the list of candidates approved by the party to contest from Ernakulam district.The surprise omission in the list is veteran Communist leader S Sarma, who had represented Vypeen for six terms.While Rajeev will contest from Kalamassery constituency, Srinijan is chosen to contest from Kunnathunadu, which is reserved for the Scheduled Caste  candidates. Unnikrishnan replaces sitting MLA Sarma in Vypeen. In fact, Sarma is the only sitting CPM MLA who has not got the party nod to contest the election from Ernakulam district.

M Swaraj, MLA, will contest again from Tripunithura constituency, which he wrested from K Babu of the Congress in the 2016 elections. Similarly, the party’s state committee has also approved the names of sitting MLAs K J Maxi and Antony John from Kochi and Kothamangalam constituencies, respectively.In Thrikkakara constituency, the party has approved the name of Dr J Jacob, who is a doctor at the Medical Trust Hospital and Ernakulam district president of the Sports Council.

The party is expected to announce Yesudas Parapally, who was the Paravoor block panchayat president, as its candidate from Ernakulam, though the names of Shaji George, vice-president of Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC), and Manu Roy, who was the party’s candidate in the Ernakulam byelection, are also doing the rounds. 

The candidature of Srinijan in Kunnathunadu had kicked up a controversy earlier this week when posters, under ‘Save CPM Forum’, appeared in some parts of the constituency alleging that the CPM had sold the seat for Rs 30 crore. V P Sajeendran of the Congress is the sitting MLA from the constituency, which is reserved for SC. In Kalamassery, the CPM smells a chance by fielding Rajeev as sitting MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju of IUML is embroiled in the Palarivattom flyover corruption.

