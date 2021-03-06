Shops selling cosmetics, books gutted at Puthencruz

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A shop near the KSRTC bus stand at Puthencruz was destroyed in a fire in the early hours of Friday. Vishnu S, 30, a firefighter from Pattimattom station involved in dousing the fire suffered burns. He has been admitted to the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital with burns on his hand and knee, said the police.

The fire, which broke out at Bel Ladies Fancy Centre around 4am, was first noticed by newspaper agents and they alerted the police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel. “By the time we reached the spot around 4.15am, thick smoke and flames had almost engulfed the shop. Several perfume bottles kept inside the shop went off in the fire,” T C Saju, station fire officer, Pattimattom, told TNIE.

“Even a book store inside the shop, which was run by the same owner, also gutted. However, we managed to put out the fire before it spread to adjacent shops,” said Saju. Five fire tenders from Tripunithura, Pattimattom and Mulanthuruthy were pressed into service for almost five hours to douse the fire.

Though a preliminary investigation found that an electric short circuit set off the blaze, the exact reason is yet to be ascertained. As per estimate, fancy items worth Rs 20 lakh were completely reduced to ashes.