Vaccine woes for health workers

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Health workers have complained of difficulties in getting vaccination as the Health Department has focused its priorities on vaccinating poll officials before assembly elections.According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), there are 15,000 to 20,000 health workers who are yet to get registered. “The government has told them to wait for a few more days before completing the first dose of vaccination for poll officers,” said IMA state secretary Dr Gopikumar P.

A section of nurses in Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, organised a protest for omitting them from the registration process. However, a senior officer in the Health Department said the issue had been resolved after the state took it up with the Central government. “The registration is centrally managed through the CoWin portal. We have made special arrangements by which the health workers can walk in with their identity cards to get the vaccine. The process will be streamlined in four more days as the focus is on vaccinating election officers,” said an officer.

Health workers taking the second dose from private hospitals complained that the hospital authorities are confused about the limited vaccine availability. “In the second phase, private hospitals are purchasing the vaccine from the government at a fixed price.

So the health workers who took the first dose for free will have to pay for the second dose unless the government gives specific instructions,” said Dr Gopikumar.

Health officials said that the issue of limited vaccine supply will be resolved by next week. Over 80 per cent of health workers have received the first dose since the vaccination began on January 16 and 1.38 lakh received the second dose by Thursday.