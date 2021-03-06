STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Vaccine woes for health workers

Health workers have complained of difficulties in getting vaccination as the Health Department has focused its priorities on vaccinating poll officials before assembly elections.

Published: 06th March 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

The mass vaccination drive for polling officials at Jimmy George Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

The mass vaccination drive for polling officials at Jimmy George Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Health workers have complained of difficulties in getting vaccination as the Health Department has focused its priorities on vaccinating poll officials before assembly elections.According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), there are 15,000 to 20,000 health workers who are yet to get registered. “The government has told them to wait for a few more days before completing the first dose of vaccination for poll officers,” said IMA state secretary Dr Gopikumar P.

A section of nurses in  Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, organised a protest for omitting them from the registration process. However, a senior officer in the Health Department said the issue had been resolved after the state took it up with the Central government. “The registration is centrally managed through the CoWin portal. We have made special arrangements by which the health workers can walk in with their identity cards to get the vaccine. The process will be streamlined in four more days as the focus is on vaccinating election officers,” said an officer. 

Health workers taking the second dose from private hospitals complained that the hospital authorities are confused about the limited vaccine availability. “In the second phase, private hospitals are purchasing the vaccine from the government at a fixed price.

So the health workers who took the first dose for free will have to pay for the second dose unless the government gives specific instructions,” said Dr Gopikumar.  

Health officials said that the issue of limited vaccine supply will be resolved by next week. Over 80 per cent of health workers have received the first dose since the vaccination began on January 16 and 1.38 lakh received the second dose by Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health workers COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp