CMFRI develops hatchery technology

In a major breakthrough, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed hatchery technology for picnic seabream, a marine food fish.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:42 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major breakthrough, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has developed hatchery technology for picnic seabream, a marine food fish. Popularly known as black seabream and goldsilk seabream, the fish is known for its excellent meat quality and high economic value. It has high demand in the domestic market with a price of around Rs 450 to Rs 500 per kg.

The fish has faster growth rate, strong resistance to diseases and ability to cope up with wide variations in environmental parameters such as salinity and temperature.

The breeding technology, developed by the Karwar Research Centre of CMFRI, is expected to open up enormous scope for the country’s mariculture ventures in near future, said CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan. “The next task of the institute is to standardise the farming protocol of the fish as no record of breeding and aquaculture of this fish is available in the country,” he said.

