Father dies riding scooter involved in daughter’s death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Father of the late singer Manjusha Mohandas, who rose to fame via TV reality show, met with a tragic end on Saturday while riding the same scooter which was involved in the accident that killed his daughter.The mishap occurred around 11am when a pickup van rammed the scooter ridden by Mohandas, 68, of Valayanchirangara, Pulluvazhi, near Perumbavoor on MC Road, was travelling.

Though Mohandas, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital nearby, the authorities declared he was brought dead, said police. “The vehicle that hit the scooter did not stop. However, it was taken into custody from Perumbavoor. A case has been registered against the driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said an officer. Manjusha Mohandas was injured in an accident that occurred on July 27, 2018, on MC Road in Angamaly. She was later shifted to a hospital in Kochi, where she passed away.