Palarivattom bridge to be opened on Sunday

KOCHI: The reconstructed Palarivattom flyover will be opened for traffic at 4pm on Sunday. In view of the election code of conduct, the government has decided to avoid the inaugural function. Public works department (PWD) National Highways division chief engineer will open the flyover for traffic.

PWD Minister G Sudhakaran said he will visit the flyover before the inauguration.The flyover on National Highway 66 was shut down three years after construction in May 2019 as the structure developed cracks.

The flyover, which was built at an estimated cost of Rs 47.70 crore, was reconstructed spending Rs 22.68 crore. The construction was carried out by the Uralungal Labour Contract Society under the supervision of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Though the estimated deadline for completing the work was eight months, the contract company finished the works in five-and-a-half months. DMRC conducted a weight test and handed over the completion certificate on March 3.