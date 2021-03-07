Two drug carriers nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another combing operation to bust a drug racket operating between Bengaluru and Kochi, city police on Saturday nabbed two youths from Ernakulam South railway station, who reached the city from Bengaluru.The special operation was carried out by a team coordinated by City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam.According to police officials, the arrested were identified as Shijaz, 29, of Fort Kochi and Romal Antony, 28, of Kumbalangi.

The two were picked by the police team while they were coming out of the station after alighting the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Express. Police also seized 10gm of MDMA from the accused. Police said the accused were part of a drug trafficking network which used to smuggle in drugs from Bengaluru through various routes.

“The gang used to bring in contraband once every week and used to distribute it to college and school students. There are inputs that it’s the same racket that used to supply drugs to those who organise night parties in hotels in the city,” police officers said.