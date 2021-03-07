Two more cases of shigella puts Ernakulam on alert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With two more cases of Shigellosis reported in Ernakulam, the number of such cases the district has seen over the past few months have risen to five. Two children, aged four and six, belonging to a family in Kalady were confirmed to be infected by the shigella bacteria while being treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in the district.

“The kids were admitted to the hospital two weeks ago, after they tested positive for the coronavirus. Their test result came negative on Wednesday.

However, their blood samples had to be tested again because they had stomach issues and were vomiting continuously, following which shigella infection was confirmed. Medication was started soon and they were discharged by Saturday,” said a district health official. The health condition of both the kids is satisfactory.

Meanwhile, the health department has placed Kalady on high alert against possible shigella infection. Officials of the health department, along with the food safety department and the local self-government bodies, are engaged in conducting raids and inspections at the hotels and eateries in Kalady and nearby areas.

“As the spread is suspected to have taken place through drinking water, water in the wells of the region is being tested. Though no new case has been reported, people should stay cautious and take all preventive measures,” said the official.The district’s first case of shigella was reported in Chottanikkara on December 29 last year. Later in January, cases were reported in Vazhakulam and Karukutty regions.

