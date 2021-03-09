Aster to organise cardiac camp

KOCHI: Aster Medcity will organise a pediatric cardiology camp at the hospital from 10am on Saturday.
The camp will offer diagnosis for heart diseases from birth and free ECHO test, said Aster Medcity chief operating officer Ambili Vijayaraghavan and Pediatric Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon Sajan Koshy.
Due to Covid restrictions, children could not visit hospitals for timely diagnosis. The hospital decided to organise the special medical camp on Saturday as the number of patients is comparatively less on the day.
KOCHI: Aster Medcity will organise a pediatric cardiology camp at the hospital from 10am on Saturday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indore to act as model for entire MP on crackdown against mafia, says CM Chouhan
Policeman shoots wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law to death after quarrel in Jammu
No confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt in Haryana Assembly tomorrow
Trials for Olympic qualifier likely on Mar 16, Sushil Kumar yet to enter
No changes to be made in rules and norms of reservation for SC, BC in govt jobs: Haryana CM Khattar