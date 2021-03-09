Aster to organise cardiac camp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aster Medcity will organise a pediatric cardiology camp at the hospital from 10am on Saturday.

The camp will offer diagnosis for heart diseases from birth and free ECHO test, said Aster Medcity chief operating officer Ambili Vijayaraghavan and Pediatric Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon Sajan Koshy.

Due to Covid restrictions, children could not visit hospitals for timely diagnosis. The hospital decided to organise the special medical camp on Saturday as the number of patients is comparatively less on the day.