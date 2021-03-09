Body of boy who went missing in sea recovered

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Monday recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while taking bath along with his friends on Fort Kochi beach. Police said the deceased is Al-Amaan, son of Riyaz, Seelattu Parambil, Fort Kochi, who was reported missing from Fort Kochi south beach on Sunday morning.

Police said a high wave pulled Amaan into the sea. Though people rescued the other three children, Amaan could not be traced. On Monday morning, local fishermen spotted the body floating in the sea. The body was fished out by police and shifted for post-mortem. Amaan was Class VII student of Cochin Gujarathi School at Mattanchery.