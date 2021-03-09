CSML is digging into their water supply

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of TD Road, Gopala Prabhu Road and Jew Street are facing acute drinking water shortage owing to the ongoing renovation works by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) in the area. The lack of coordination between CSML and Kerala Water Authority (KWA) seems to be the main reason for the delay in solving the crisis. According to Lalitha Kamath, TD Road resident, disruption of drinking water supply began two months ago, after roads were dug up by CSML.

“Drinking water is not available in most houses along the road. It is the first time that we are facing this problem,” said Lalitha. According to her, tanker trucks have also stopped ferrying water to the area in the last week. “We are yet to get a satisfactory response from the KWA after registering a complaint with them around five days back,” she said.

“The water supply lines get damaged often during the construction of canals by CSML. The KWA also takes time to fix the leakages since most of the construction work is done by CSML after 11pm,” said R Gopinath Pai, a resident of Padmavilasam lane near TD Road. According to him, a major pipeburst which occurred near the Kerala Roadways Transportation Service building recently led to severe water shortages in the area. “The lanes connected to TD road are not getting regular water supply for the past six days,” Gopinath added.

He also cited the improper planning by CSML in carrying out the renovation work. “The existing drinking water is getting wasted due to the frequent pipe bursts. Most of the drains where CSML have completed their works are also not properly covered which causes a threat to the safety of pedestrians. Sewer systems are not working in many areas,” he added.

VK Sankaranarayanan, a resident of Gopala Prabhu said they have been facing the problem of water shortage for the last three months. “Presently water comes to the tank only during night hours at a reduced level. Tanker trucks also do not come to the area despite issuing a complaint with the water authority about the same,” he said.

Reacting to the issue, Muhammed Shahi, Executive Engineer, (PH Division Kochi) said that the failure of CSML in informing them about the leakages in a timely manner is the root of the issue. “The public only approach us when they do not receive water for a few days. We also find it difficult to identify the leaks as CSML authorities and workers do not inform us regarding the same,” said Shahi.