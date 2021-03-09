HC adjourns bail plea of Sunny Leone

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned the anticipatory bail pleas of Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and Sunil Rajani, chief executive officer of their production company, in a cheating case registered by the Crime Branch, to March 23. The court had earlier restraint the police from arresting the actor and others.

The crime branch had registered FIR against the accused in a case of cheating based on a complaint filed by Shiyas Kunhumuhammed. The complainant alleged that Sunny Leone and others committed a breach of contract by not performing stage shows in Kerala and abroad as per a deal entered with him. He also alleged the accused failed to pay H39 lakh he paid them.