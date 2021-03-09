STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not all breast cancer patients need chemotherapy

Cancer suppressing chemotherapy, which is necessary for prolonging the lives of patients, is also accompanied by debilitating side effects and poor quality of life.

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cancer suppressing chemotherapy, which is necessary for prolonging the lives of patients, is also accompanied by debilitating side effects and poor quality of life. Oncologists say some breast cancer patients can now avoid chemotherapy and its ill effects if they undergo new age disease prognostic tests in the early stages of the disease. Patients can have long-term side-effects due to chemotherapy, and such tests can help patients avoid unnecessary chemotherapy and side-effects.

Prognostic tests such as CanAssist Breast can help early-stage hormone-positive breast cancer patients identify their risk of disease relapse, thereby allowing doctors to make informed decisions on whether chemotherapy is required or not. Most top international Oncology bodies, including ESMO, NCCN, and ASCO today recommend the use of prognostic tests to guide the use of chemotherapy and customise treatment procedures in early-stage hormone-positive breast cancer patients.

“Increased understanding of cancers and their progress has allowed us to tailor our treatment procedures. There is ‘no one size fits all’ approach to breast cancer treatment anymore. New age prognostic tests such as CanAssist Breast along with hormone receptor tests now allow oncologists to identify patients with a low risk of disease relapse who can be successfully treated without chemotherapy. This results in much fewer treatment-related side effects, better outcomes, and improved quality of life for patients,” said Dr Chitrathara, a reputed cancer surgeon and academician who specialised in gynecological, urological and breast cancer surgeries.

“Avoiding chemotherapy and aggressive treatment not only improves the quality of life but also saves the cost of treatment for patients. These prognostic assessments must be made available to a larger number of patients through government subsidies and incentives to Indian companies conducting these tests. It is also important to increase early-stage diagnosis of disease because late-stage patients cannot benefit from this technological leap. Unfortunately, a majority of breast cancer patients in India are currently diagnosed in the late stages. We need wider disease screening programs and awareness campaigns to enable early detection,” said Dr Chitrathara.

 While chemotherapy drugs help kill the fast-growing cancer cells in the body, they can also negatively affect healthy body cells. Chemotherapy, therefore, causes a series of side effects including hair loss, nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, and other stomach-related disorders as well as severe muscle, heart, or hematological problems. Low-risk patients have the opportunity to avoid this based on very small chances of the cancer returning. 

breast cancer
