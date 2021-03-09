SurveySparrow announces joining bonus for women

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Rapidly growing experience solutions firm, SurveySparrow, has announced an exciting hiring initiative exclusive for women in technology. As part of its Women’s Day celebrations, the company has announced a joining bonus of Rs 50,000 to woman candidates who apply for positions of Product Developers, QA & technical writers on or before March 15 and join the firm by April 15.

“With reports claiming the female labour force participation rate (LFPR) has hit its lowest since Independence, It’s imperative that we all do swift changes to remedy that. SurveySparrow, from the beginning, has always tried to bridge the gender gap. We hope that with this initiative, we will make it to at least 50:50 ratio, from the current 30:70 women to men ratio we are at,” said Shihab Muhammed, founder and CEO, SurveySparrow.

The young, Kerala-based startup had been in the limelight last year for its employee-friendly initiatives rolled out during Covid and lockdown. From equipping the employees to work comfortably from home by giving free furniture and paid internet bills to a 30 per cent hike, SurveySparrow went the extra length to keep up employee productivity.

The joining bonus announcement comes on the heels of the launch of their first virtual hackathon, HackerFlow, an initiative to bring together developers, students & coding enthusiasts. The best all-women team gets a special prize, while the overall winner takes home `1,00,000. =For more details, check https://hackerflow.io/ SurveySparrow is now aiming to bridge the gender gap with this initiative.