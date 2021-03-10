Feels like summer

KOCHI: Fashion shifted in the last year more than we can imagine. We are all getting off our heels and trying to get comfortable, and so the loose fits and comfort clothes are definitely priority. Take a look at our favourite picks from the Summer/Spring collections of brands to look out for!
Christopher Kane
Tie dye maxi dress
Kane’s SS21 collection reverts to bright colours and glitters in caftans to maxi dresses, sweat suits and denim
Nina Ricci
Trench coat
The all-time fashion statement trech coats make a come back
Vaquera
Oversized button down shirt from
Its comfort that matters and nothing says it more than oversized shirts
Louis Vuitton
Two-toned
leather shoes
We are off our heels, hunting for comfortable feet and we came across Louis Vuitton’s statement makers
Chloe
Wave pastel wide belt
Chic and versatile, this waist belt is an accessory you will glad you purchased
Dior
Blue and white cotton- muslin midi-length skirt
The signature Dior palm leaf motif for one of those casua feel days