Feels like summer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fashion shifted in the last year more than we can imagine. We are all getting off our heels and trying to get comfortable, and so the loose fits and comfort clothes are definitely priority. Take a look at our favourite picks from the Summer/Spring collections of brands to look out for!

Christopher Kane

Tie dye maxi dress

Kane’s SS21 collection reverts to bright colours and glitters in caftans to maxi dresses, sweat suits and denim

Nina Ricci

Trench coat

The all-time fashion statement trech coats make a come back

Vaquera

Oversized button down shirt from

Its comfort that matters and nothing says it more than oversized shirts

Louis Vuitton

Two-toned

leather shoes

We are off our heels, hunting for comfortable feet and we came across Louis Vuitton’s statement makers

Chloe

Wave pastel wide belt

Chic and versatile, this waist belt is an accessory you will glad you purchased

Dior

Blue and white cotton- muslin midi-length skirt

The signature Dior palm leaf motif for one of those casua feel days