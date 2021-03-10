‘More women representation in film, media is essential’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Filmmaker and Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N Karun said that there is still a need for increased representation of women in the media and film industry in India. He was inaugurating a webinar organised by the Vakkom Moulavi Foundation on the occasion of Women’s Day.

World Bank advisor Sajitha Basheer was the moderator of the international seminar conducted which focused on various issues faced by woman journalists and women in cinema.

Kerala Chalachitra Academy vice-chairperson Beena Paul, eminent activist and journalist Nupur Basu, journalist Sarita Varma, Prof V K Damodaran, Prof Deepamol Thomas, and Dr O G Sajitha also participated in the discussion. About 100 people from different states of India and abroad participated in the webinar.