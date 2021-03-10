STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special Branch starts hunt for four who fled after SUV accident

It’s learnt that police have zeroed in on one of the passengers of the vehicle, but they have not revealed much details.

Published: 10th March 2021 05:40 AM

The Uttar Pradesh-registered Pajero which crashed into the compound wall  of a house at Perumbavoor on Saturday night

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state intelligence unit has launched a detailed probe into the incident in which a Uttar Pradesh-registered Pajero rammed the compound wall of a house at Kaduval junction on MC Road in Perumbavoor and the four passengers who fled the scene carrying briefcases.  Though local police have underplayed the incident as a normal accident saying the passengers fled the spot because they were drunk, intelligence officials said they have launched a parallel probe into the incident as the police could not nab the persons. 

“Things don’t look plain as it seems. The presence of a wireless set, which looks like a ham radio, in the vehicle adds to the mystery,” said a Special Branch officer.

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case under IPC Sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing loss or damage to the tune of Rs 50 or more) in connection with the incident. The police said the incident occurred around 10pm on Saturday. They found that the vehicle was registered in the name of a person called Iqbal of Ghaziabad. 

It’s learnt that police have zeroed in on one of the passengers of the vehicle, but they have not revealed much details. “The person identified belongs to Perumbavoor and has a few criminal cases pending against him,” an intelligence official said.

