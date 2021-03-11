Man held for trying to extort money from doctor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The rural police on Wednesday arrested a person who had allegedly threatened a doctor and owner of a private hospital and tried to extort money from him in Muvattupuzha. The accused is Binu Mathew alias Karate Binu, 42, of Shanthanpara, Idukki. It was in 2019 that Binu approached the doctor on the pretxt of filming a documentary about the hospital. Later, he threatened to use the footage to defame the institution and demanded Rs 5 lakh from the doctor. Binu was nabbed from Coorg, following a tip-off.