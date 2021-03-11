Step on the pedal, Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The improved citizen patronage of non-motorised transport has encouraged agencies to initiate new strategies to tap into the potential. ‘MyByk’, a bicycle renting start-up from Ahmedabad, will begin its operations in the Greater Cochin area from March 13

Non-motorised transport (NMT) has been getting a lot of attention in Kochi both for being eco-friendly and being a free ticket to good health. Kochi Metro Rail Limited has been in the forefront of providing such green transport options as feeder service for metro users. Their newest initiative in collaboration with Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has picked Ahmedabad-based MyByk, a bicycle renting start-up, that will give Kochiites easy access to a bicycle they can use and keep in the city.

‘MyByk’ was selected through a tendering process. The rental service tethered to metro stations which was earlier being offered by Hexi cycles was dropped soon after the lockdown started due to reduced patronage. MyByk’s services will be made available through an app.”We are starting with 1,000 cycles in Kochi. In the first phase, 300 cycles will hit the streets. Apart from all metro stations, we will provide the services at 20 other spots as well. These outstations were suggested by agencies like Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority and Cochin Smart Mission Limited. In total, 60 locations will be covered by our service,” said Aadith Venugopal, Kerala head, MyByk.

Affordable services

The company will be charging Rs 2 per hour for the service. “Unlike many other players in the industry, we are providing the service at an affordable rate. Our weekly plan would cost Rs 199 and the monthly plan at Rs 499,” he said.

The users will have to pay Rs 500 as refundable security deposit to use the service. “The amount which will remain in your MyByk wallet and will be returned after the subscription period expires. Besides, we are offering a Rs 100 voucher for the first 300 riders, which will provide 50 hours of free ride,” he said.

The bicycles provided under the initiative are manufactured by MyByk. “Using our mobile application, users can unlock a cycle from any of the given locations and use it according to their convenience. They can take bicycles to their homes if they are subscribed users. True to its name, MyByk becomes your bike during the daily/weekly/monthly subscription period,” he said.

ROUND-THE-CLOCK SERVICE

Under the bicycle sharing system, passengers can use a cycle from different stations under a single subscription. “If a passenger wants to travel from Vyttilla to Edappally on the metro, she can lock her cycle at Vyttila and take a new cycle from Edappally without paying any additional charges. The 24X7 service is fully automated. Our stations will be unmanned and the users can utilize the service at any time by registering through the app,” said the official.

Daily MAINTENANCE

The company will ensure the daily maintenance of these bicycles. “If users find any issues with the bicycles, they just need to park it at a station and pick up another one. Our staff will maintain these cycles daily. Users can alert us about the issue through the mobile app as well. We will ensure rectification without any delay,” said Aadith.