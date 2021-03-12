Art of coming together

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the city gearing up to host gatherings and in-person events after a long hiatus, there seems to be much to look forward to in Kochi’s social calender. This weekend, David Hall in Fort Kochi is all set to play host to an art event christened MOSAIC. Organised by Kochi-based art management firm Evigart, the event attempts promote the little known but ancient art practice of putting together small pieces of coloured ceramic or glass to create a pattern or image. The two-day programme will see a confluence of artists coming together to conduct workshops, open music jam sessions and dance night.

“The idea of organising the event came to us when we realised that many artists were struggling to find a platform to showcase their talent. Apart from that, we also wanted to promote various art forms,” said Steve Edward Correya, one of the organisers of MOSAIC. “Various artists practising in different styles and mediums will be participating in the event to build a whole community of artists. We are planning to organise more such exhibition once in three months,” he added.

“MOSAIC is probably the first workshop to be held in Kerala where the art form will be discussed. The aim is to promote this forgotten art style and bring back its glory,” said Pranitha Joseph, another organiser.Those interested to attend the workshop can register online through Evigart’s Instagram page. The exhibition will hold workshops on mosaic art, tattoo designing, natural colour exploration and dance. At David Hall, Fort Kochi on March 13 and 14. Register on Instagram @evigartcochin

WORKSHOPS

Mosaic Art | Joseph E M and Rajesh Thattasseri

The distinctive aesthetic of mosaic art leaves audience mesmerised. To garner more popularity for the form in Kerala, artist Joseph E M along with Rajesh Thattasseri will be conducting a workshop that delves into the basics mosaic art creation. Joseph is a mosaicist. Over the past 10 years, he has done major works for churches and schools in Karnataka and Hyderabad. Currently, he focuses on promoting artform and doing more experimental works. Rajesh is a sculptor who was introduced into mosaic art as part of commissioned work. As part of his practise, Rajesh tries to find a balance between traditional sculpting and mosaic art. On March 13, 10am to 11am. I500

Natural Colour Exploration | Keerthi Mohan

A freelance artist, Keerthi Mohan, will be facilitating natural colouring workshop which she describes as more process-oriented. Dealing with nature is indeed a therapeutic experience to calm your mind and soul. “I will be focusing on creating a space where people can explore and experiment with natural colours to create their own paint. People can naturally extract juice from flowers or leaves,” she said. The workshop will be a way to disconnect from social media and connect with people and nature. “It will be a judgement-free zone that will help people let go of their inhibitions and create with little or no fea,” she added. On March 13, 3pm to 5.30pm. I550

Basics of tattoo designing | Eric Edward

Eric Edward, the artist at Pachakuth tattoo studio on M G Road is one of the most sought-after artists in Kochi now, known for his attention to detail and play with bold colours. Eric follows the neo-traditional style of tattoo designing and likes to include elements of surrealism in his designs. He also conducts tattoo design courses for budding tattoo artists at his studio. On March 13, 11.30am to 1.30pm. I1,350