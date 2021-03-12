STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for an eco-friendly poll

The frightening piles of plastic waste that might emerge once the elections are over seems to be worrying the green missions

Published: 12th March 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: As Per Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission handbook released recently by chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena, the state is likely to generate nearly 5,426 tonnes of plastic and disposables during the election period. This includes 2,250 tonnes of banners, posters or hoardings, 980 tonnes of material for political party flags and 1,146 tonnes of disposable cups, plates and banned plastic covers.

Thus, Haritha Keralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission of ficials believe that observing green protocol will help reduce the amount of plastic and disposable waste generated during the upcoming elections.

The handbook provides a detailed insight into the guidelines to be followed by political parties and candidates during the election campaign and avoid harmful practices given the pandemic.

“We want to ensure the efficient implementation of green protocol so that we have a safe and environmentfriendly elections. Political parties have been instructed to remove campaign materials at their own expense after the polls and hand over the publicity materials to the Haritha Karma Sena who will further recycle them,” said a Suchitwa Mission official.

“The handbook recommends using boards made of recyclable polyethene, cloth or organic substances such as grass mats and bamboo since traditional flex boards have been banned. Only cotton flags can be used. It is a misconception that disposable products are safer than reusable ones. Thermocol is not env i r onme n t - friendly and its use is banned.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, nearly 1,000 tonnes of plastic and disposable waste was generated in the district,” said Humayoon D, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission.

As part of ensuring compliance with green protocol throughout the process, Vinay Goyal, district development commissioner, has been posted as the nodal officer. “Green protocol is being ensured in three phases. Polling officials will be trained under the respective presiding officers,” said Humayoon.

eco-friendly Kerala Elections
