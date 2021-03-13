44k senior citizens vaccinated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Along with the vaccination of senior citizens, the administration of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine to health workers and frontline workers is also progressing in full swing in the district. While up to 62,312 health workers had participated in the first phase, just 30,155 have received the second dose so far. Similarly, 40,072 frontline workers took the jab in the first phase, but only 99 took the second dose. As many as 44,190 took the shot among those aged above 60, while 2,066 people in the age group of 45-59 got the jab. The vaccination drive was taken up in 100 venues — 57 in the government sector and 43 in private — on Friday.