Jacobite bishops to meet Amit Shah

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Representatives of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church have reached Delhi to hold talks with top leaders of the BJP. The delegation, including Metropolitan trustee Bishop Joseph Mor Gregorios, Episcopal Synod secretary Bishop Thomas Mor Thimotheos, resident metropolitan Bishop Kuriakose Mor Theophilos and Metropolitan Yuhanan Milithios, has sought an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah. They have been asked to stay back in Delhi and may get an appointment with the home minister on Saturday.

Sources said the Jacobite faction is ready to extend support to the BJP in the polls if the Centre gives an assurance on bringing a legislation to protect their right to practise their religion. Around 50 churches owned by the Jacobite faction have been taken over following the 2017 Supreme Court order.