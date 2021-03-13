Two 13-year-old kids drown in pond while swimming

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two children, aged 13, drowned in a pond 2km away from their house at Kalamassery on Friday. The deceased are Fardheen, son of Firoz of Alanka Prambu, Koonamthai, and Abdul Rahiman, son of Mujeeb of Thottathil Parambu, Koonamthai. It was around 5.30 pm on Friday that the two, along with other children, reached the pond to practise swimming.

Though the duo used a rubber lifebuoy while practising swimming, they lost control and drowned. It is learnt that the children reached the pond without informing their parents. The children practised swimming in the absence of trainers.

“According to the local people, one child drowned while trying to save the other. Though the local people took them to hospital, they were declared brought dead,” said a police officer.