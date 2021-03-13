Unaccounted Rs 12 lakh seized in Thrikkakara
KOCHI: The surveillance squad, constituted to stem the flow of unaccounted cash during polls, on Friday seized Rs 12 lakh from the Thrikkakara constituency during a surprise vehicle check. The people in the vehicle were unable to provide necessary documents to prove the source of the money, officials said. Returning officer P Rajesh Kumar said the seized amount has been shifted to the Mulanthuruthy sub-treasury.