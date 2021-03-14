Newborn gets lease of life with pacemaker

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A one-day-old baby boy with abnormal positioning of heart and other internal organs with low heart beat rate has got a new lease of life after doctors at Aster Medcity successfully implanted a pacemaker. The newborn was brought to Kochi from a hospital in Palakkad, immediately after birth with complex congenital heart disease.

On arrival, the patient had a heart rate of just 40 beats per minute and mild bluish discoloration of lips, according to hospital authorities. He was immediately taken to the NICU, where the neonatal team led by Dr Jose Paul and Dr Rajasree treated him with IV fluids. Pediatric cardiologist Dr Amitoz Singh Baidwan found that the child was having a complex structural heart disease with multiple holes in the inner walls and narrowing of important arteries.

The medical team also found that the baby’s liver was left-sided and stomach and heart right-sided. Doctors decided for an urgent pacemaker insertion for saving his life.

After the surgery that took place two weeks back, the newborn’s heart rate improved to 120 beats per minute. The baby became active and started taking breast feeds from the next day and was discharged from the hospital on March 2.

“Congenital heart block is a rare condition. In the presence of other structural heart diseases, any heart rate of less than 70 per minute needs a pacemaker. The heart being on the right side was an added challenge,” said Dr Sajan Koshy, pediatric cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon.