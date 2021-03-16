Cycling enthusiasts submit demands to parties

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lately, cycling has been getting popular with kids and adults alike for its health benefits as well as a positive impact on the environment. With the assembly polls approaching, cycling enthusiasts from across the state have submitted a list of recommendations to major political parties, to be included in their election manifestos.

“Though many cycle-friendly projects are being introduced in Thiruvananthapuram through the Smart City project, more improvements, those that are on par with world standards are required,” said Prakash P Gopinath, Bicycle Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, who submitted the recommendations jointly with Evangelical Social Action Forum (ESAF).

Shahin Pallikandy, Sahir Abdul Jabbar and TG Subhash, bicycle mayors of Kannur, Kozhikode and Kollam have also submitted their recommendations. Malappuram and Palakkad will also join in soon.

MAJOR DEMANDS