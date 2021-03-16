Dissatisfied with convict’s medical report, HC asks jail official to appear before it

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the superintendent of Central Prison and Correctional Home, Thiruvananthapuram, (Poojapura central prison) to appear before the court in person at 10.15am on Tuesday in connection with the medical report of a convict.The court issued the order following a petition filed by Sasindran of Vamanapuram, a convict in a case related to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children, seeking to suspend his sentence and release him on bail for three months citing health issues.

Expressing displeasure over the medical report, the court directed the superintendent to take Sasindran to Government Model Hospital, Peroorkada, and get him examined by the hospital superintendent or any other medical officer authorised by him and produce a medical report.When the case came up for hearing, the public prosecutor produced a covering letter of the superintendent along with the report. However, the court observed that the report does not indicate anything.

“It only speaks of the patient having been advised for urology consultation, USG abdomen, chest X-ray and cardiology. However, nothing is seen to have been done. We are dissatisfied by the manner in which the jail superintendent dealt with our orders,” observed the bench.