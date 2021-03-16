Ernakulam reports 119 Covid cases

KOCHI: The district on Monday reported 119 new cases of Covid-19. Meanwhile, 632 patients recovered from the virus infection. A total of 3,472 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the district. As many as 2,922 people are being treated for Covid at their homes, while 183 patients are at various private hospitals in the district. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from Pampakuda, Tripunithura, Kottuvally, Edathala, Chittattukara, Thrikkakara and Aluva.
