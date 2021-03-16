STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Kochi Corporation building breeding mosquitoes?

The premises of the new office building of the Kochi Corporation is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes fast.

Stagnant water around the new corporation building.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The premises of the new office building of the Kochi Corporation is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes fast. Stagnant water can be found on all three sides of the building that has been under construction for more than seven years. “The waterlogging issue should be resolved at the earliest by the corporation. People coming to Marine Drive walkway to enjoy the breeze are in danger of getting infected with dengue. The mayor should first allocate some funds to clear the area,” said Ranjit Thampy, a jogger and social activist. 

Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council, said that the corporation was least bothered about the waterlogging issue on their own premises despite allotting Rs 1 lakh to each ward for cleaning waste water.

“Mosquito fogging should not be done at public places as it is known for causing health problems to people,” Prabhu said. Responding to the complaints, health standing committee chairman TK Asharaf said that he will conduct an inspection in the area on Tuesday and take suitable measures to prevent mosquito breeding there.   

The Health Department officials who were unaware about the water logging issue said that the corporation should immediately act on the issue considering that dengue cases have been on the rise in the city. “We are strengthening the Arogya Jagrata campaign to create awareness on the same. All institutions and panchayats have been also asked to follow the disease control measures, said a health official.

