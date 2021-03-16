STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sculpture subtext

Malappuram native Maya Mohan’s adorable-looking terracotta sculptures are a reflection of her childhood trauma 

Published: 16th March 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At first glance, Malappuram native Maya Mohan’s cutesy compact sculptures evoke admiration and fascination. On delving more into the implicit subtext of her work, a deafening silence is likely to befall the viewer. Employing terracotta and the seeds of Abrus Precatorius, commonly known as rosary pea, or ‘kunnikuru’ in local parlance, Maya has manifested her childhood trauma and unpleasant experiences into seven sculptures ranging from 22x11cm to 14x12cm in size. The figurines were recently part of an exhibition titled ‘Ocha’ held at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi recently.

A recent BFA graduate of Government College of Fine Arts, Thrissur, Maya’s perspective largely helps in battling her demons and aids in healing. “More than the final product, it is the process that entices and brings a sense of peace.

On closer observation, you will see technical shortcomings in my figures, an indication that I’m not a sculpture student. Creating objects with clay is a ‘trait’ I picked up during lockdown. Though my artwork was initially selected for the exhibition, eventually I decided to display my sculpture pieces,” says the 23-year-old. 

Among the seven pieces, little girls interspersed with ‘kunnikuru’ form the majority. “The seeds were mostly collected, along with other paraphernalia, as a kid. The collectables remind me of distinct instances. The quirky outfits on the figures are also reflective of what I love to engage with - making clothes with idiosyncratic materials.

I would have made more such pieces, but the non-availability of clay proved to be a hindrance,” she says. Imbibing the seeds into the little figurines, for Maya, is perhaps symbolic of reminiscing and breathing life to her younger self. 

The sculptures, now grim symbols, are also a harbinger of Maya’s pursuits in life. “I plan to study art therapy and psychology -- creating the sculpture pieces essentially helped in dealing with anxiety and fear. Helping others, primarily the mentally-challenged, express themselves through art, is my intention,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp