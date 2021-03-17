Actor abduction case: Trial court completes approver examination

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The additional special sessions court, conducting the trial in the sensational actor abduction case, held a special session on Tuesday to complete the examination of an approver. After five days of chief examination and cross-examination, the court completed the hearing of approver Vipin Lal.

Though the court had not scheduled a sitting on Tuesday, the special session was conducted to complete the examination of Vipin. The witness examination started at 9.30am and continued till 6.10pm and a break was taken in the afternoon. It was accused actor Dileep’s counsel who took the most time to cross-examine Vipin, one of the prime witnesses in the case.

Meanwhile, the court will examine the staff of a hotel in Goa as witnesses on Wednesday. Even though the court had summoned three hotel staffers, only two will be appearing. The hotel staff will testify that first accused Pulsar Suni stayed at a hotel in Goa after the actor abduction incident.