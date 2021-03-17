Conquer the throne

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Dice Throne is unashamed of wearing its heart on its sleeve when it comes to inspiration. Let’s start with the backstory, which features a mad tyrant who organises a tournament and... if you’re not already humming the Mortal Kombat theme by this point, I’m not sure what more you need. In gameplay terms as well, it’s easy to trace this game’s lineage.

Although you can play Dice Throne at higher player counts, I’ll largely be treating it as a 1v1 game today because that feels like the most natural fit for it. Each of the players will begin by selecting a character from the available roster — you’ve got a wild west-style gunslinger, a formidable samurai, an Amazonian warrior, a Doctor Octopus-esque mad scientist, a vampire lord, a cursed pirate, the list goes on, but you get the idea. Once you grab your character’s board, deck of cards and dice, you’re ready to go. Each of you starts with 50 health, and whoever manages to reduce their opponent’s health to zero, wins.

For most of its turn structure, Dice Throne feels quite reminiscent of many other games of this genre; most notably, a little card game called Magic: The Gathering. You’ll resolve start-of-turn effects, draw a card and gain the equivalent of mana before you enter a ‘main phase’.

Here’s where things start to get interesting — your board consists a series of skills that you can activate with your dice later on in the turn, and some of the cards in your deck are straight upgrades of those skills. So as a game of Dice Throne progresses, your character goes through an evolution of sorts, which is always a cool idea. Whenever you’re done, you move on to the combat phase where the game suddenly flips the script.

You see, in the combat phase, you’re effectively playing a game of Yahtzee with your character’s dice, trying to get various combinations in order to activate the skills on your board. It’s a phenomenal mix of theme and gameplay,.

I haven't even spoken about how Dice Throne plays as a free-for-all or team-vs-team game! It's because I've never played either of those modes. I'm sure they're good, but let's be honest here; if you buy this, you're doing so because of how it plays as a 1v1 head-to-head duel. Dice Throne is an absolute gem and it's one of the best games I've played recently.