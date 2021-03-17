CRPF commandos in Kochi for VIP security

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As the state switches to election mode and several leaders from the centre including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are slated to visit Kerala for campaigning, commandos of central agencies have reached Kochi to arrange security cover for VIPs. A 22-member commando unit is stationed in Kochi to provide security cover.

According to sources in Kerala Police, commandos of the Central Reserve Police Police (CRPF) arrived in Kochi on Monday. “The CRPF commandos are from Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram. They are staying at a school in Elamakkara area now. They will be arranging the security cover for VIPs in Z-plus and Z categories. These commandos will be assisting the SPG and NSG personnel accompanying the VIPs,” a police official said.

The commandos are heavily equipped including with advanced commu nication system. “They decided to station in Kochi as more VIPs including central ministers will be arriving via Kochi airport. Kerala Police will also assist them,” the official said.

The schedule of leaders including ministers from the Centre arriving for election campaigning is not out yet. “There is unconfirmed information that the prime minister and home minister will be in Kerala before the end of this month. There will also be senior leaders of BJP who receive Z category security cover,” an official said.