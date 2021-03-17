STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IUML state unit quells rebellion against Gafoor in Kalamassery

Refuses to consider demand to field Mankada MLA Ahmed Kabeer in assembly seat

Published: 17th March 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

VE Abdul Gafoor

VE Abdul Gafoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The dissident activities which grew wider in the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) over the candidature of VE Abdul Gafoor, son of former minister VK Ebrahim Kunju, in Kalamassery ended on Tuesday with the party’s top brass making it clear that they would not reconsider the decision. League state leaders told the district leadership, which demanded his removal from the candidature, that the party’s call on Gafoor is final. 

A section of leaders including sitting Mankada MLA T A Ahmed Kabeer spearheaded the rebellion in Kalamassery. The leaders, who had held a conference here, met Panakkad Hyderali Shihab Thangal on Tuesday seeking a reconsideration of Gafoor’s candidature. They wanted Ahmed Kabeer, who was denied the opportunity to contest this time, to be fielded in Kalamassery seat. 

The League Ernakulam district president K M Abdul Majeed told TNIE that the district committee would abide by the state committee’s decision. “We will not go against the party and will not field Ahmed Kabeer as a rebel candidate in Kalamassery. We will stay with the party and try to correct its wrong decisions through democratic ways,” said Abdul Majeed. “The party leadership has agreed to address the issues we have raised.”

Ahmed Kabeer is from Ernakulam district and had won twice from Mankada in Malappuram. “As per the party norms, he deserves one more chance to contest to the assembly. He is a suitable candidate for the constituency. We have informed Thangal that our protests were not because Kabeer was not considered for Kalamassery seat,” he added.Ahmed Kabeer told media persons after meeting Thangal that there would not be any rebel candidate in Kalamassery.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Kunju said Gafoor has not been fielded as a candidate because the latter is his son. “He was the district general secretary of Muslim League. The protest against him was pre-planned and everybody knows who was behind this campaign,” he added.

