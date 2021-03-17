STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Live wire

Tiruvalla native Veena Prasannan, who started crafting when she was in school, now makes unique home decor items out of copper wire

Published: 17th March 2021

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Tiruvalla native Veena Prasannan’s tryst with crafting began when she was still in school. She started making earrings, necklaces and bracelets using beads while in Class VII. Soon, Veena’s natural penchant for creating charming pieces out of ordinary things garnered attention of her friends and teachers who prompted her to compete in district level competitions. Now, the self-taught artist continued her love for crafting through her college, creates unique decor items out of copper wire.

Veena was inspired to experiment with wire after she saw the picture of an art work made with wire on Pinterest. “I first attempted a tree. The beads are glued onto the wire which is reshaped to make it look like a tree.

The initial attempts weren’t perfect but I kept trying,” says Veena. The young artist adds that wire art is the most difficult medium she has tried. “First of all, it is expensive to get copper wires. The beads have to be carefully glued on the wires. It takes around seven hours to complete a piece.” 

It was during her college days that Veena started making dreamcatchers. She considers it a turning point in her life. “One of my friends asked me whether I could do a dreamcatcher with a peacock feather. I gave it a try and it was well appreciated. That’s when I started a page on Instagram and consistently uploaded my works. That resulted in many commissioned projects coming my way,” says Veena.

Whether it is bottle art or terrariums, Veena loves to attempt any type of craft. The young crafter turned her hobby into a fledging venture even when she was in school. “I would make earrings when I was in Class XI and XII. I sold them to fellow students at a small price,” she quips. 

Having completed MBA, Veena says her aim is to become an entrepreneur. “I want to start a venture through which I can introduce unique craftworks.” She adds that she is currently focussing on crafts made with wire. “I want to experiment with other structures. God has given me hands and talent, and I must use them well.”

