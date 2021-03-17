STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Twenty20 may drain votes of major fronts in Kunnathunadu

In three panchayats —  Mazhuvannoor, Kunnathunadu and Aikkaranadu — Twenty20 ate into the votes of the CPM and the Congress.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sabu M Jacob

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: A new political dimension has emerged in Ernakulam district this assembly polls with the Kitex-backed apolitical organisation Twenty20 deciding to contest in eight seats riding piggyback on the success it scripted in four grama panchayats in 2020 local body polls.Though LDF and UDF leaders are confident saying it’s a straight fight between them in Ernakulam and even BJP doesn’t figure in it, an analysis of 2020 local body results reveals that Twenty20 has made considerable inroads in Kunnathunadu assembly constituency. In three panchayats —  Mazhuvannoor, Kunnathunadu and Aikkaranadu — Twenty20 ate into the votes of the CPM and the Congress.

“In strongholds of Twenty20, both UDF and LDF will have to face drain of votes in favour of Twenty20,” said Left commentator N M Pearson.Twenty20 is betting big on Kunnathunadu assembly seat as there is resentment within CPM against LDF candidate P V Sreenijan, a former Youth Congress leader and son-in-law of former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan.  The UDF has fielded its sitting legislator V P Sajeendran as candidate. “In Kunnathunadu, UDF will win. Local body and assembly polls are entirely different,” said UDF chairman Dominic Presentation.

“Nearly 80 per cent of voters in any constituency are neutral without any political affiliation. We are confident about securing a good percentage of votes from this segment,” said Twenty20 chief Sabu M Jacob.“LDF votes are always intact. We don’t think Twenty20 could do any damage to LDF candidate in Kunnathunadu,” said LDF district convenor George Edaparathy.

What they think

  • UDF chairman Dominic Presentation is sure his front will win in Kunnathunadu. Local body & assembly polls are very different, he says. 
  • Twenty20 chief Sabu Jacob hopes to secure a good percentage of ‘neutral votes’.
  • LDF votes are always intact and Twenty20 can’t eat into it, says district convenor George Edaparathy.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twenty20 Kunnathunadu Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp