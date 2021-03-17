Twenty20 may drain votes of major fronts in Kunnathunadu

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A new political dimension has emerged in Ernakulam district this assembly polls with the Kitex-backed apolitical organisation Twenty20 deciding to contest in eight seats riding piggyback on the success it scripted in four grama panchayats in 2020 local body polls.Though LDF and UDF leaders are confident saying it’s a straight fight between them in Ernakulam and even BJP doesn’t figure in it, an analysis of 2020 local body results reveals that Twenty20 has made considerable inroads in Kunnathunadu assembly constituency. In three panchayats — Mazhuvannoor, Kunnathunadu and Aikkaranadu — Twenty20 ate into the votes of the CPM and the Congress.

“In strongholds of Twenty20, both UDF and LDF will have to face drain of votes in favour of Twenty20,” said Left commentator N M Pearson.Twenty20 is betting big on Kunnathunadu assembly seat as there is resentment within CPM against LDF candidate P V Sreenijan, a former Youth Congress leader and son-in-law of former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan. The UDF has fielded its sitting legislator V P Sajeendran as candidate. “In Kunnathunadu, UDF will win. Local body and assembly polls are entirely different,” said UDF chairman Dominic Presentation.

“Nearly 80 per cent of voters in any constituency are neutral without any political affiliation. We are confident about securing a good percentage of votes from this segment,” said Twenty20 chief Sabu M Jacob.“LDF votes are always intact. We don’t think Twenty20 could do any damage to LDF candidate in Kunnathunadu,” said LDF district convenor George Edaparathy.

What they think