255 more test Covid positive, 310 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Wednesday reported 255 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 247 got infected through local transmission. As many as two health workers were tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 310 persons recovered from Covid-19 in the district. A total of 2,889 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from places, including Kalamassery, Kanjoor, Udayamperoor, Kaloor, Thrikakkara and Mudakuzha.

According to the health officials, the test positivity rate of the state has come down to 2.6 per cent.

“Covid tests being carried out in the district have been strengthened. Two mobile units are deployed at the airport and on a daily basis 2000-3000 tests are being conducted. The clusters and the containment zones in the district have come down. Presently, there are 52 active clusters,” said Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas.