STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

255 more test Covid positive, 310 recover

Ernakulam district on Wednesday reported 255 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 247 got infected through local transmission.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district on Wednesday reported 255 new Covid cases. Out of the total number of persons tested positive, 247 got infected through local transmission. As many as two health workers were tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, 310 persons recovered from Covid-19 in the district. A total of 2,889 patients are undergoing treatment for Covid in the district. Multiple Covid cases have been reported from places, including Kalamassery, Kanjoor, Udayamperoor, Kaloor, Thrikakkara and Mudakuzha.

According to the health officials, the test positivity rate of the state has come down to 2.6 per cent. 
“Covid tests being carried out in the district have been strengthened. Two mobile units are deployed at the airport and on a daily basis 2000-3000 tests are being conducted. The clusters and the containment zones in the district have come down. Presently, there are 52 active clusters,” said Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp