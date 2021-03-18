90 govt vaccination centres in Ernakulam by next week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam will have around 90 government Covid-19 vaccination centres by the end of this week. According to Health Department officials, adding new vaccination centres will expedite the vaccination of elderly people. Currently, only 60,000 of the total five lakh people in the district have been vaccinated.

According to M G Sivadas, nodal officer for vaccination, the number of government vaccination centres will be increased to 100 eventually. “As many as 20 more private vaccination centres will be added to the existing 56 shortly. Compared to other districts in the state, Ernakulam has the most private Covid-19 vaccination centres,” Sivadas said.

The Health Department has started mega camps in the Corporation and Municipality areas in the district. Presently, a mega vaccination camp providing vaccination for up to 1,000 people are under way at YMCA hall, Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Holy Family High School and IMA House. “We will be starting six more mega camps next week. All camps will be held for 15 days,” said Sivadas.

The official further said that mobile camps for those living in old-age homes in the city will begin on March 18. “The mobile camps will be organised at old-age homes with a minimum of 50 inmates. Other than administering vaccines, day-to-day follow-up will be done by palliative care nurses and doctors at the respective public healthcare centres,” Sivadas said. He also added that around one lakh doses of both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines are in stock, enough to vaccinate people over the next week. “Two lakh doses which are available at the regional access store can be procured in case of a shortage,” said a health official.