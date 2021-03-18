Campaigning picks up pace as candidates begin house visits

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the scorching sun, election campaigning has gathered momentum in the Ernakulam assembly constituency. With the candidates of all three major fronts beginning constituency visits, the city is slowly settling into an election mood. UDF candidate T J Vinod started his second phase campaign on Wednesday from Cheranalloor, listing out development activities carried out in the area.

As the sitting MLA, Vinod highlighted the work carried out by him during his short tenure. “I have been trying to continue all the work started by former MLA Hibi Eden,” he said.Vinod will submit the nomination papers before the assistant returning officer -- Ernakulam City Rationing Officer (Ernakulam North) -- on Thursday.

Meanwhile, LDF candidate Shaji George visited the Korunkotta island in Vaduthala as part of his campaign. On the small island, home to 86 families, the voters pointed out the lack of infrastructure facilities. Their long-pending demands, including bridge connectivity, dispensary facilities and a mechanism to prevent floods, were presented before the candidate. After hearing their complaints, George assured them that their demand for a bridge will be given priority if he is elected MLA.

NDA candidate Padmaja Menon started her campaign from the Elamakkara RSS Karyalay. She also visited the Pattupurakkavu Bhagavathi temple and interacted with devotees. After visiting the NSS Karayoga Mandiram, she also visited the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Edappally. She also had a friendly chat with the LDF candidate Shaji George, who also visited the hospital to seek the support of the Amrita fraternity.