Kochi Metro extension to roll on

KOCHI: With the finalisation of compensation amount for land acquisition, Kochi Metro’s 11.20-km-long Kakkanad extension under Phase II is expected to pick up momentum in the coming months. As revenue officials are planning to acquire the required 2.01 acres by September, KMRL is planning to complete widening of Civil Line Road starting from St Martin’s Church, Palarivattom, by year-end.

Pushing to make Metro Phase II a reality, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is planning to complete the road widening and other preparatory works by the year-end. Though the road widening has already started on the Kakkanad-Infopark stretch, the agency is aiming to kickstart work on the JLN Stadium-Kakkanad stretch without further delay.

“Though the extension was announced in the Union budget, we are yet to receive the official approval document regarding Phase II from the Centre. As the project is on, we are trying to speed up the preparatory works without delay. We are widening the road in two phases -- JLN Stadium to Kakkanad on Civil Line Road and Kakkanad to Infopark on Seaport-Airport Road. As we have enough space for the latter, the agency has made considerable progress in the widening works. Once the land acquisition is over on the JLN Stadium-Kakkanad stretch, we will move on to utility shifting and other works for the road widening,” a KMRL official said.

As per the plan, the entire stretch will be developed into a four-lane road with a wide median, footpaths, cycle tracks, drainage and ducts for cables and pipelines. Giving an impetus to the agency, the revenue department has finalised the compensation for 2.01 acres of land required for the 11.20-kilometre-long Kakkanad extension. Though the current deadline of June 2021 to wrap up the acquisition process may be missed out, the officials have arrived at an amount to be paid to the affected land owners.

According to officials, they have already approached the government to extend the timeline for land acquisition. “Considering the assembly poll, the process will be delayed for weeks. Still, we hope to complete the process by September. We have finalised the value of the land to be acquired from each village. The assessed value for plots in Edappally South village will be Rs 38.20 lakh (per 2.50 cents), Rs 33.93 lakh in Vazhakkala village and Rs 31.78 lakh in Kakkanad village,” said the official.

However, land owners have objected to the proposed value for their properties. “Though we wholeheartedly welcome the metro extension, we are yet to get a clarification on whether the officials added the value of utilities and buildings in the amount. If not, the proposed value will be less and most of us may have to protest for better compensation,” said Rajan V K, who resides along the stretch. A couple of others demanded the metro agency to develop parallel routes to avoid traffic congestion during construction.

“As they managed the first phase of works in the heart of the city by developing alternative routes and building new bridges, KMRL need to develop parallel roads on Civil Line and Seaport-Airport roads to avoid traffic snarls. Once the piling work starts, they will erect barricades on the stretch. Hence, they must widen the alternative routes before that,” said Mahesh R, another local resident.

