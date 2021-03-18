STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More vax centres set up in Ernakulam, daily target raised

Over 90,000 senior citizens vaccinated so far; over 20,000 to be given jabs per day; collector promises to arrange more centres

Published: 18th March 2021 06:55 AM

COVID vaccine India

Image for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving utmost importance to senior citizens and vulnerable persons, the district administration is setting up more vaccination centres. Apart from those in hospitals, five vaccination centres have been set up for the mega vaccination drive in the district. According to District Collector S Suhas, more centres will be arranged in the coming days. So far, over 90,000 senior citizens have been given Covid vaccine in the district. 

Around 6,46,312 people above the age of 60 have been identified in the district. “Priority will be given to vaccinating the elderly and vulnerable persons above the age of 45. To give a boost to the drive, we have set up vaccination centres in Angamaly, Pachalam and Elamakkara. Those who come under the required category can get vaccinated by spot registration or prior booking,” said Suhas. 

As of now, 126 cold storage chains for the storage of vaccine doses have been arranged in the district. “To speed up the vaccination drive, we have linked the private hospitals in the district along with the government hospitals. As many as 85 private hospitals have approached us stating their willingness, of which 65 have already started vaccinating people,” said Suhas. 

Around 16,000 people, including 8,325 in private hospitals, were vaccinated on Tuesday. According to the officials, the target for the vaccination per day is fixed at 20,000.  Meanwhile, the vaccination drive for the health workers, frontline warriors and poll officers is also progressing in the district. The list of the vaccination centres for the elderly will be published on the Facebook page of the District Collector.

